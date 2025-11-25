DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,091 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Archer Aviation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $310,760.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,160.17. This trade represents a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $337,184.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,393.68. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

