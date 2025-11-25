DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.92 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,470,000 after buying an additional 918,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,548,000 after acquiring an additional 576,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after acquiring an additional 498,212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,311,000 after purchasing an additional 482,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $43,816,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $146.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

