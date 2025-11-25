DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 153.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $165.97 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $191.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

