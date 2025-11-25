DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,266 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 41.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

