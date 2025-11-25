Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.1%
DEC stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $712.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.
Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.