Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,894,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 1,903.1% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,905,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,810,214 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,379,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 767,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 177.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 760,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

DEC stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $712.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.