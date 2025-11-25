Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Sold by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

