DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.250-14.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.0 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.29.

DKS stock opened at $207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,772,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,726,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

