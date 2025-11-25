dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNTL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. ATB Capital cut shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. CIBC lowered shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.57%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

