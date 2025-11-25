Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.79 and traded as high as $45.25. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 49,992 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DKL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.26). Delek Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 360.64% and a net margin of 17.00%.The firm had revenue of $261.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

