Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 4,444 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. $AMRK

Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRK. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 127,072 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. Roth Capital raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson set a $34.00 price target on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $70,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,308.78. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $532,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $715,766.76. This represents a 42.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 85,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 285.71%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.