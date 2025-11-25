Cynosure Group LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Penumbra by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total transaction of $4,260,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,339. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total value of $47,230.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,230.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

Penumbra stock opened at $298.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.26 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

