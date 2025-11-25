Cynosure Group LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 345,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

