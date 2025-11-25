Cynosure Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,609 Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 325.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2%

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of -1.21. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 333,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,894,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,088,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,637,431.20. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 333,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,894,405.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 556,088,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,637,431.20. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 1,263,765 shares of company stock valued at $22,969,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

