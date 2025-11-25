CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CVS Health stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE CVS opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 205.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $231,808,000 after purchasing an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 565,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

