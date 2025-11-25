Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Stake Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.83.

Shares of CW stock opened at $546.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.20. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

