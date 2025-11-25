Critical Survey: Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) versus Its Competitors

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 255 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 122.44%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -98.06% 2.66% Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A $1.91 million 76.79 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors $203.60 million -$18.84 million 69.77

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perceptive Capital Solutions. Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perceptive Capital Solutions peers beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Perceptive Capital Solutions

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

