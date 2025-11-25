Critical Contrast: Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eurofins Scient and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scient 0 6 0 1 2.29 XWELL 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Eurofins Scient has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eurofins Scient and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurofins Scient N/A N/A N/A XWELL -63.18% -265.41% -72.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurofins Scient and XWELL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scient $7.52 billion 1.77 $439.77 million N/A N/A XWELL $29.52 million 0.15 -$16.85 million ($3.37) -0.22

Eurofins Scient has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL.

Summary

Eurofins Scient beats XWELL on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurofins Scient

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agroscience, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, healthcare and cosmetics, and food supplements; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include sustainability, expert services and regulatory, consumer research and sensory evaluation, audits, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, and training courses for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, training and consulting; food irradiation and labelling, heavy metals, carbohydrates, radioactivity, nutritional analysis, microbiolody, and testing for persistent organic pollutants, veterinary drug residue, dioxins and organic contaminants, pesticides, mycotoxins, and vitamins, as well as analyses for genetic modifications. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and other services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment offers diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public but has transitioned to the CDC's bio-surveillance program; and provides marketing support through HyperPointe business to various health and health-related channels. The Napple Wax Center segment offers skincare and cometic products, as well as face and body waxing services. The Treat segment provides access to wellness services for travelers at on-site centers, consisting of self-guided yoga, meditation, and low impact weight exercises programs. The company offers its services through stores, kiosks, and online. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

