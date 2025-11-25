Critical Contrast: Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) versus Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and Nova Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $770.18 million 3.37 $11.42 million $0.15 85.36 Nova Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Minerals.

This table compares Aris Mining and Nova Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70% Nova Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aris Mining and Nova Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 3 1 3.25 Nova Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Aris Mining presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Aris Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Mining is more favorable than Nova Minerals.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Nova Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nova Minerals

We are an exploration stage company, and our flagship project is the Estelle Gold Project located in Alaska. We have no operating revenues and do not anticipate generating revenues in the foreseeable future. However, we expect to complete our first gold pour in late 2028, although there is no assurance that we will meet that timeframe and consummation of any such commercial production is subject to the risks described herein. The Estelle Gold Project, or the Project, which is 85% owned by us, contains multiple mining complexes across a 35km long mineralized corridor of over 20 identified gold prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources across four deposits containing a combined S-K 1300 compliant 5.17 million ounce (“Moz”) Au, of which Nova’s 85% attributable interest is 4.41 Moz Au. Recently the Company has also discovered antimony and other critical minerals coincident with the gold in surface sampling on numerous prospects across the project. The Project, which is comprised of 513km2 of unpatented mining claims located on State of Alaska public lands, is situated on the Estelle Gold Trend in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 Moz documented gold endowment and some of the world’s largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation’s Fort Knox Gold Mine. — Our vision is to develop the Estelle Gold Project to become a world class, tier-one, global gold producer. The project contains multiple mining complexes across a 35km long mineralized corridor of over 20 identified gold prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources across four deposits containing a combined S-K 1300 compliant 5.17 Moz Au (0.18 Moz Au Measured, 2.54 Moz Au Indicated, and 2.45 Moz Inferred) of which Nova’s 85% attributable interest is 4.41 Moz Au (0.16 Moz Au Measured, 2.22 Moz Au Indicated, and. 2.03 Moz Inferred). Recently the Company has also discovered antimony and other critical minerals coincident with the gold in surface sampling on numerous prospects across the project. Our principal executive office is Suite 5, 242 Hawthorn Road, Caulfield, Victoria 3161 Australia. The telephone number at our executive office is +61 3 9537 1238. Our registered office is located at Suite 5 on 242 Hawthorn Road in Caulfield, Australia. Our agent for service of process in the United States is our wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary Alaska Range Resources LLC, 1150 S Colony Way, Suite 3-440, Palmer, AK 99645.

