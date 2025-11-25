Crestview Partners II GP L.P. Has $33.03 Million Holdings in Camping World $CWH

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its holdings in Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for approximately 6.0% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. owned 1.88% of Camping World worth $33,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,060.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Camping World by 35.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

