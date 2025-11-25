CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.32. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $150.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

