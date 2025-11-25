CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

