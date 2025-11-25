CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 21,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $48.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

