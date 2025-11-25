CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.23.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

