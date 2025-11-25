CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.85.

Shares of DE stock opened at $488.42 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $403.01 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.04. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

