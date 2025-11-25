CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.86.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
