CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF $TPSC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 2.62% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 1,411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

TPSC stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $240.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0005 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

