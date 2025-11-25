CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

