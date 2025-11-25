CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $317,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

