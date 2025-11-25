CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 14,755 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

