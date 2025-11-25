Coty (NYSE:COTY) Now Covered by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.05 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.25 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Coty has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Blazewicz bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $126,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,310.60. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $63,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,449,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Coty by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,401,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,955 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $15,829,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,511 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

