CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 125,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 773,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 259,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.4%

CoStar Group stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 3.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.