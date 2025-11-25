Corning Incorporated $GLW is Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Corning worth $35,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5,159.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,034 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 16.1% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

