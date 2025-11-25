Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 8,241 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in Southern by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.03.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

