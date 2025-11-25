Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 2,223 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Reliance accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of Reliance worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 31,300.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 56.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 6.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

RS stock opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.00.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

