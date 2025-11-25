Cornerstone Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

AVEM opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

