Cookie Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.96 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and $10.72 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,893,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,469,269 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,893,414 with 635,469,217 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.05528395 USD and is up 10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $6,877,400.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

