Comparing Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) and Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Mobix Labs and Nova are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Nova shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Mobix Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobix Labs and Nova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs -381.82% -5,149.05% -113.77% Nova 29.10% 24.36% 16.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nova 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobix Labs and Nova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nova has a consensus target price of $307.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Nova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nova is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobix Labs and Nova”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $6.44 million 4.28 -$20.03 million ($1.10) -0.41 Nova $852.72 million 10.28 $183.76 million $7.65 38.96

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Mobix Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nova beats Mobix Labs on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

