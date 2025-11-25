Comparing Freight Technologies (FRGT) & The Competition

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Freight Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Freight Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freight Technologies Competitors 474 1472 1595 94 2.36

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Freight Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Freight Technologies Competitors 2.65% -215.41% -0.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freight Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Freight Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million -$5.60 million -0.26 Freight Technologies Competitors $8.78 billion $179.07 million -10.46

Freight Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies. Freight Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freight Technologies competitors beat Freight Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

