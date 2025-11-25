Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 119.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after buying an additional 4,128,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Comcast by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $348,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,653,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $725,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Comcast stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

