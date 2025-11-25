Columbia Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Columbia Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Republic Services by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.45.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.43 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

