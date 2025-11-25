Columbia Bank Has $1.23 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Columbia Bank grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,483. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CB opened at $295.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.59 and its 200-day moving average is $281.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

