Columbia Bank Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Columbia Bank raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

