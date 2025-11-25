Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $439,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,668,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE CL opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

