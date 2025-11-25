Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vistra by 55.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.46. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 860,120 shares of company stock worth $171,817,820. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

