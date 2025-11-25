Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

