Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after purchasing an additional 565,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after purchasing an additional 410,910 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,983,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $220.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

