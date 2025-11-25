Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $841.10 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $869.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.74.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.