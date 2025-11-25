Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

