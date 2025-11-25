Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6,840.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $57.69 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

