Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,065 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after buying an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Novartis by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after buying an additional 469,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $32,297,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $267.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.